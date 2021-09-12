$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 1,984,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

