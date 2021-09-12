0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $24.69 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and $345,128.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.