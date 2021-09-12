0x Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One 0x coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $890.18 million and approximately $71.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00161724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

