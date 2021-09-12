$1.02 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.05. Camden National reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. 56,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,202. The company has a market capitalization of $680.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

