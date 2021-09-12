$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.