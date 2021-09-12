-$1.13 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMTX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,980. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

