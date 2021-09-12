$1.35 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,294,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,977,000 after purchasing an additional 276,757 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

