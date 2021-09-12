$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

