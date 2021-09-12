$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.