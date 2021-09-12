10,412 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

