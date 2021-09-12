112,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,836,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.