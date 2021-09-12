115,047 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2,989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $51.02 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

