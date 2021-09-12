$119.02 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $119.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $124.65 million. InterDigital posted sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $382.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.60 million to $388.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.42 million, with estimates ranging from $388.04 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $42,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

