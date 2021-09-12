124,102 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.30% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $71,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $35.15 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

