$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on OSS shares. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.06.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,030 shares of company stock worth $718,307. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.