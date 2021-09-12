$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

