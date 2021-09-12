15,097 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

