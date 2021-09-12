161,000 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 228.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

TUP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 340,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,038. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

