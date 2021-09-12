$167.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $167.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,666 shares of company stock worth $5,222,961. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

