169,300 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Noah at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Noah by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NOAH opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

