$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report $18.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $76.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on CGRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.28.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

