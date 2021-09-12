$18.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $18.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.94 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $74.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 237,623 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

