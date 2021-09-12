$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

