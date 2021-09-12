$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Saia reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $241.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $259.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.