$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.