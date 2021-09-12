$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

