$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $20.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.72 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

