21,594 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,400. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.