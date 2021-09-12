217,104 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 217,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,774,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,835,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

