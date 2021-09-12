234,865 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 93,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

