236,100 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.