241,600 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $36,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

