24,275 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $650.87 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.15. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

