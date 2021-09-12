$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $256.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.70 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.96 on Friday. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock worth $1,531,415. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

