26,461 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

