$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $292.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.10 million and the lowest is $289.60 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NYSE:AWI opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

