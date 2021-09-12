$294.57 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $294.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.