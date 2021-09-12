2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of 2U worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 2U by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 2U by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

