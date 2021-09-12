$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.