$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.