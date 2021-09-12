$301.92 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $301.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $307.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,886.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

