30,290 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $5,998,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. 3,003,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.