30,700 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Edison International accounts for 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

EIX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 2,069,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,804. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.