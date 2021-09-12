32,766 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,422 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

