$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $33.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $133.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.25 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.