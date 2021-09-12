35,704 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.