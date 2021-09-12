362,084 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Acquired by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up about 3.6% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned 0.35% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 69,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

