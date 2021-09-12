$377.23 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $377.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the highest is $391.14 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

