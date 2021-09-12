$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.90 million and the highest is $397.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.81 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

