$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.41 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 129.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.57.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.