$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

