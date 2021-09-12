$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,026,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

